Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 252 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $7,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $280.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $250.10 and a 52 week high of $294.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.47.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

