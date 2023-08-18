Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 30,908 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 122.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,908 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Crane worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crane during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,842,000 after buying an additional 25,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,283,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. 26.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of CR stock opened at $86.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.92. Crane has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $95.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.65 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Crane’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CR shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crane in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

