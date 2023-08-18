Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 111,653 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 111,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,493,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of BJ’s Wholesale Club at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $1,699,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 286,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 84,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,148. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BJ. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

BJ stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.95.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

