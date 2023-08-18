Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 657,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,950 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1,116.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares during the period. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $6,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,415,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,622,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $6,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,415,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,622,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Robert Janssen sold 2,600 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $39,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,371.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,050,661 shares of company stock worth $28,676,137 over the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $14.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 17.78 and a quick ratio of 16.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $15.12.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

