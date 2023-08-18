Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $6.25 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of IWR opened at $71.27 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $76.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

