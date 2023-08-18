Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $6.98 Million Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 2,265.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,332 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Merit Medical Systems worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1,443.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 198,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,659,000 after acquiring an additional 185,387 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 486.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 832,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1,106.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI opened at $67.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $85.62.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.48%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $1,539,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

