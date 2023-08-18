Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $7.47 Million Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $7,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the first quarter worth $208,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 929,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,241,000 after buying an additional 14,547 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 9.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the first quarter worth $579,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the first quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PARR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Par Pacific

In other Par Pacific news, CEO William Pate sold 115,099 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $4,011,200.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,019 shares in the company, valued at $16,833,212.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 3,125 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $114,656.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Pate sold 115,099 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $4,011,200.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,019 shares in the company, valued at $16,833,212.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,287 shares of company stock worth $4,617,780 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Par Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.11.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

