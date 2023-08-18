Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 185.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,526 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $113.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.41 and its 200 day moving average is $114.13. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $128.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on EXPD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

