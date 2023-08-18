Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $7.36 Million in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 169,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,358,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $52,783.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,521 shares of company stock valued at $13,648,595. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

