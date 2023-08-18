Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,735 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 49,469 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.3% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $155.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $419.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $162.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.07 and a 200 day moving average of $149.98.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.64.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,764,313 shares of company stock worth $1,354,672,677. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

