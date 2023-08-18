Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 275,431 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 195.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,431 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.