Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 103,558 Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 103,558 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,173 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $119,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,931,977.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $350,600. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of PFGC opened at $62.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.37. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average is $58.98.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Stories

