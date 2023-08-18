Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 1,178.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,493 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Badger Meter worth $7,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Badger Meter by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Badger Meter by 563.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Todd A. Adams sold 2,627 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.64, for a total value of $427,255.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Badger Meter from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Badger Meter

Badger Meter Trading Down 2.5 %

Badger Meter stock opened at $159.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.12. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.16 and a 52 week high of $170.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.22%.

About Badger Meter

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.