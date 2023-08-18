Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,241,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,957 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Genworth Financial worth $6,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 60.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 23,663 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 589,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 29,834 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 58.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at $265,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genworth Financial

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $1,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,470,010 shares in the company, valued at $20,854,760.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,649,974 shares in the company, valued at $25,667,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $1,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,470,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,854,760.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

NYSE:GNW opened at $5.75 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Genworth Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.