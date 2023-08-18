Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 123,483 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 46.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,483 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

