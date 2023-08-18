Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 15,657 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,657 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Premier by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 78,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Premier by 48.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Premier by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Premier by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

PINC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Premier in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Premier in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

