Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 2,788 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,063 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $7,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,898 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $197.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AMR stock opened at $194.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.57.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $12.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.32 by $2.84. The firm had revenue of $858.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.69 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $30.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 46.91 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

