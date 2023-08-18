Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 4,037 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Bank OZK by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Stock Down 1.1 %

OZK opened at $40.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.34. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $49.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.41 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

