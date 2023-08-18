Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 6,520 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 225.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 194,783 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 13.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth $1,046,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

FIBK stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.87. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $46.34.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.50 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 66.90%.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 13,150 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.06 per share, for a total transaction of $342,689.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,672.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile



First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Stories

