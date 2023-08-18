Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 6,570 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. Citigroup lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.6 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.86. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The company has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

