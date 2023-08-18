Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $6.51 Million Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 106,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,789,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 105.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.82.
Sprout Social Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $45.35 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $74.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.84.
Insider Activity
In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $53,194.68. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,604. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $26,400.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $53,194.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,164 shares of company stock worth $2,897,603 over the last three months. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sprout Social
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Did Tapestry Just Become A Dip Buying Opportunity?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- The Next Meme Stock: 6 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.