Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $6.51 Million Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 106,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,789,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 105.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $45.35 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $74.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $53,194.68. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,604. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $26,400.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $53,194.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,164 shares of company stock worth $2,897,603 over the last three months. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sprout Social

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.