Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $6.75 Million Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 750,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WOOF shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.29.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $16.92.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

