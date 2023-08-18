Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $7.25 Million Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Lithia Motors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 41.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Lithia Motors by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Lithia Motors by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Lithia Motors by 34.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lithia Motors news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $1,801,477.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,429 shares in the company, valued at $68,115,626.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 8,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.47, for a total value of $2,719,163.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,707,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 5,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $1,801,477.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,115,626.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,167 shares of company stock worth $11,751,616 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of LAD stock opened at $297.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.98. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $329.00.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $1.65. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

About Lithia Motors

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.