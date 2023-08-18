Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 39.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 425,916 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 283,251 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOV. Ossiam acquired a new position in NOV in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in NOV by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV opened at $20.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.44. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.92.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. NOV had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on NOV in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.81.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

