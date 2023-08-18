Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 717,200 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 776,900 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardforce AI

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Guardforce AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardforce AI in the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardforce AI in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Guardforce AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Guardforce AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Guardforce AI Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GFAI opened at $4.60 on Friday. Guardforce AI has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49.

Guardforce AI Company Profile

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

