Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

About Guardian Capital Group

Shares of GCAAF opened at $30.78 on Monday. Guardian Capital Group has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average is $31.32.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.

