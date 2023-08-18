Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HBI. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.64.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $512,139,000 after purchasing an additional 210,175 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 24,045,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,480,000 after purchasing an additional 793,509 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after buying an additional 1,371,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,365,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,680,000 after buying an additional 1,693,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

