Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 2,015 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 569.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 82.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.44.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $105.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.91 and its 200 day moving average is $108.23. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.12 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

