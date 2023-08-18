Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 3,125 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 48.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $6,541,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,831,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,550,523.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock worth $39,827,000 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet raised Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.42.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.41. Kellogg has a one year low of $61.42 and a one year high of $77.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 94.40%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

