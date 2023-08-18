Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 3,540 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Argus reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $56.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.30. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $71.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.00%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

