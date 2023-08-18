Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 5,957 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,324 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.6 %

CFG opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.42.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Citizens Financial Group

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.