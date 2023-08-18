Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at $357,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,650.00.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total value of $13,022,707.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,832,424.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $49,139,940 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE NVR opened at $6,022.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6,204.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,747.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,816.55 and a 52 week high of $6,474.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.03.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $123.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

