Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 55.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 111,236 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

NYSE:MOS opened at $39.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $63.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

