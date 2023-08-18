Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after acquiring an additional 33,572 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,203,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,272,000 after acquiring an additional 42,171 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 854,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,702,000 after acquiring an additional 116,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 841,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,803,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $266.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.15. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.86.

In other news, insider Anders Gustafsson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $238.89 per share, with a total value of $238,890.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 195,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,729,034.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

