Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after buying an additional 316,266 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,292,000 after acquiring an additional 875,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,712,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,579,000 after purchasing an additional 295,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,265 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $231,022,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $128.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $192.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.81%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

