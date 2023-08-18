Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.33 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,791,000 after buying an additional 37,798 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 83,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $430.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $377.89 and a 12-month high of $474.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.59.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total transaction of $1,299,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,765.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, SpectralCast restated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.50.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

