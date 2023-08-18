Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,416 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $216,049,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,195,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523,848 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618,731 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $44,205,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,638 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.24 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

