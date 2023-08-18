Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 36.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $233.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.99 and a 52-week high of $462.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.49.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 18.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total value of $368,506.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.77.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

