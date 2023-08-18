Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $86.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.99 and a 52 week high of $95.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

