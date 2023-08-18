Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 155,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,923,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 4,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average is $43.09.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently -20.49%.

BAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

