Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.79.

NYSE:FLT opened at $262.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $272.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

