Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $74.00 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.79 and a 200-day moving average of $80.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Activity

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOLX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.92.

Hologic Company Profile



Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

