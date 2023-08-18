Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $1,312,958.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at $91,708,457.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,708,457.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,035 shares of company stock worth $2,208,725. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $138.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.11. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $153.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

