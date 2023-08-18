Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 1,503 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 429.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 1,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox stock opened at $154.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $124.58 and a 52 week high of $178.21.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 403.36%.

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.38.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

