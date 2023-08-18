Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 2,299 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,456,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,850,000 after purchasing an additional 418,770 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,851,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,565,000 after acquiring an additional 820,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,655,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,579,000 after acquiring an additional 35,252 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OMC opened at $78.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.85 and a 12-month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

