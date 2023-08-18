Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 4,871 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,928,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,168,089,000 after acquiring an additional 327,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,955,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,799,000 after acquiring an additional 156,421 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ventas by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,947,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,916,000 after acquiring an additional 971,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ventas by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,499,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,715,000 after acquiring an additional 907,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,164,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,610,000 after buying an additional 123,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.45.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $53.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.52.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

