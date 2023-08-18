Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 357,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 30,070 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 47,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 597.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 43,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 34,224 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CTRA opened at $27.92 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.87.

View Our Latest Report on Coterra Energy

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.