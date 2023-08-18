Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,683 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Regions Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,291 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,712,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,092 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,608,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,012,000 after purchasing an additional 184,465 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,764,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,752,000 after purchasing an additional 185,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Regions Financial by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 11,180,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,243 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $19.60 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.03.

Read Our Latest Report on RF

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.