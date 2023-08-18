Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,069,567,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 165.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Trading Down 0.8 %

PPL stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPL

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.