Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.64.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $80,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,853,933.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $153,851.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,000,972.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $80,810.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,853,933.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,524. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TRGP opened at $83.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $85.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 2.28.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

